Nifty In Technical Charts: Fed Speak To Power The Next Index Up

And on a daily basis, it was even more frustrating, perhaps. We are on this 'buy-the-dip' approach. But this damn week, there was no dip either! Everyday we went on raising the dip buy level but to no avail. And if you are a chart follower, then even more difficulty. The monthly candle (you will keep increasing the time frame to find some damn signal, after all) is still looking decently bullish, what with a nice lower shadow to boot!

And fundamentally, you had information showing up on all sides. Oil is down and then it is up. Dollar is down and then it is up. The Dow skids and shoots up and then falls again. Rate cut likely, says the rumours, and the bulls get cold feet just ahead of Friday’s Jackson Hole meet. I dare say that the US events kept our chaps locally even more confused than they already were!

And to make matters worse, the leadership changed every day. Every sector had its day and nothing had a continuation. Before you could find reason for the up-move, it was over and, in a trice, something else was up, making you run after that one.

No wonder if traders are feeling exhausted at the end of the week. Momentum traders—caught behind. Support-buy traders—bowled out middle stump. Resistance-sell traders—caught out in the slips. Swing traders—hit wicket. Jobbers—run out. Scalpers—maybe got in a run or two max.

But light at the end of the tunnel? Chart 2 shows Bank Nifty intra week on 30-minute chart. And here, we can note a pattern different from the Nifty. It appears that the Bank Nifty is building itself a pattern of revival. A breakout past 51,100 ought to clinch it. Now, that may be of some interest to traders because the Bank Nifty—quite the fountainhead of index trading—has been in the doldrums for weeks now. A revival there will certainly get trader juices flowing again. Besides, bank stocks have a good weight on the Nifty (as we all know) and some revival there will certainly be a positive for the Nifty as well. So, as Humphrey Bogart once said, “Here is looking at you, kid”.