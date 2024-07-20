Nifty In Technical Charts: Caution Advised. Trim.

The week just ended was a converse of the week earlier. We went up for most of the week and then got knocked down on Friday. Through the week, the Nifty managed to chalk up fresh all-time new highs, hitting 24,838 on the futures on Thursday. Friday’s session was a bit anticlimactic. Infosys results were expected to power the Nifty higher. But the index opened at a high, and then dived headlong into the close, finishing near the lows ...