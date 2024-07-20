NDTV ProfitExclusiveNifty In Technical Charts: Caution Advised. Trim.
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty In Technical Charts: Caution Advised. Trim.

Better to lose a bit of upside than get stuck with unexpected declines in Budget season.

20 Jul 2024, 06:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock market chart seen on a tablet computer. Image for representation (Source: Envato)</p></div>
Stock market chart seen on a tablet computer. Image for representation (Source: Envato)
The week just ended was a converse of the week earlier. We went up for most of the week and then got knocked down on Friday. Through the week, the Nifty managed to chalk up fresh all-time new highs, hitting 24,838 on the futures on Thursday. Friday’s session was a bit anticlimactic. Infosys results were expected to power the Nifty higher. But the index opened at a high, and then dived headlong into the close, finishing near the lows ...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT