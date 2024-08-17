NDTV ProfitExclusiveNifty In Technical Charts: Can The Bulls Do It Again?
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty In Technical Charts: Can The Bulls Do It Again?

Matters are a bit tentative and, hence, we go with an open mind into the next week.

17 Aug 2024, 10:21 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Source: NDTV Profit)
Friday turned out to be a rocking day and came as a big relief for the rather beleaguered sentiments across the week. Shortened by a day owing to the I-Day holiday, the NSE Nifty 50 pulled itself up to finish near the top of the week's trading.Chart 1 details the recent moves and some relevant gaps from the past that will have a bearing on the Nifty in the coming week. We can note that there was a gentle upward slope to the recovery ...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits
Sale
Hurry Up! Limited Time Offer Only

Choose a plan

As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT