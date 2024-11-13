NHB To Float First 10-Year Bond Issue In A Decade Amid Strong Investor Demand

The corporate bond market is likely to witness a long-term bond issuance by National Housing Bank after a decade, five people told NDTV Profit.

National Housing Bank has drawn its plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issue of 10-year bonds and has invited bids on Thursday, according to the issue details uploaded on the electronic bidding platform.

The issue has a base size of Rs 2,000 crore and has a greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore. Given that long-term investors are expected to lap up this bond issue, NHB is expecting to issue them at a coupon of 7-7.05%, the people said.

The recent 15-year issuance by Rural Electrification Corp at 7.09%, when the company raised Rs 3000 crore also showed strong appetite among long-term investors.

Currently, yield on the 10-year bond issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, is trading around 7.2-7.25%. The NABARD 10-year bond is considered a benchmark in the corporate bond market.