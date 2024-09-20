NDTV ProfitExclusiveMeitY Looking Only At Domestic Firms For AI-Infra Tender, Final Bids Soon
MeitY Looking Only At Domestic Firms For AI-Infra Tender, Final Bids Soon

The GPUs are a unit of compute, which is an important and expensive element in building artificial-intelligence systems, making it difficult to procure for smaller companies.

20 Sep 2024, 06:24 AM IST
The Union government is close to finalising bids for providing artificial-intelligence infrastructure services under its Rs 10,370-crore IndiaAI mission. (Source: Tung Nguyen from Pixabay)
The Union government is close to finalising bids for providing artificial-intelligence infrastructure services under its Rs 10,370-crore IndiaAI mission. (Source: Tung Nguyen from Pixabay)
The Union government is close to finalising bids for providing artificial-intelligence infrastructure services under its Rs 10,370-crore IndiaAI mission, according to two persons with knowledge of the matter.The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which is the nodal ministry for the IndiaAI Mission, is looking at domestic organisations that are supplying a minimum of 1,000 graphics processing units. Companies not manu...
