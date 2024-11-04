John Cockerill To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Green Steel Tech, Defense Sector — Profit Exclusive

Innovative and sustainable surface treatment facilities. The company plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore in green technologies for the steel industry in India. (Photo source: John Cockerill India Ltd. website)
John Cockerill India Ltd. plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore in green technologies for the steel industry, electrolysers for green hydrogen, and the defense sector as part of its plan to help companies reduce carbon emissions.The engineering technology and services provider has partnered with Greenko Group to manufacture electrolysers for green hydrogen production and has partnered with Larsen & Toubro Ltd. to manufacture light weight (l...