Import Monitoring Systems For Laptops, Tablets To Be Extended By A Year: MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan

MeitY's decision to extend the Import Monitoring System underscores the government’s focus on IT hardware security and strategic import management. (Source: S Krishnan LinkedIn)
Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary S. Krishnan said that the government is expanding the scope of chip production incentives and expects that a slew of companies will participate. In a conversation with NDTV Profit, the senior bureaucrat talked about a wide range of issues, including the government plan on import rules for IT hardware products such as laptops and tablets and delays in notifying data protection rules.Here are th...