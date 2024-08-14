Hurdles In NSE IPO Approval, Explains SEBI In Response To Delhi High Court Case | Profit Exclusive

NSE headquarters building in BKC, Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit/ Vijay Sartape)
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has responded to National Stock Exchange's affidavit seeking initial public offering approval, in a case filed by the People Activism Forum. The NSE had asked the regulator to reconsider its decision to block its IPO. This request, made in a Delhi High Court affidavit, responds to a petition from the People Activism Forum aiming to speed up NSE's IPO.NSE had previously received approval...