FSSAI To Enforce New Guidelines To Address Adulteration In Food Delivery
Companies will have one-month to comply with the new guidelines once they are issued.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is set to roll out new guidelines for food delivery platforms, including Zomato and Swiggy, amid growing adulteration concerns, according to top government officials aware of the matter.The country's food regulator is in the process of finalising the final draft of the three-page guidelines that seek to address the issues around mishandling of food, poor packaging, transportation and l...
