Food Companies Raise Concerns Over Taxation, Regulatory Challenges At World Food India—NDTV Profit Exclusive
The closed-door meeting aimed to address pressing concerns in the food processing sector.
Top executives from over 50 food companies, including Britannia Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd., met with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Food Processing Industry Chirag Paswan on the inaugural day of World Food India, according to people familiar with the matter. The closed-door meeting aimed to address pressing concerns in the food processing sector.Companies voiced concerns about the Production...
