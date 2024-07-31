Fairfax, Emirates NBD, Kotak Mahindra Bank Lead Race For IDBI Bank

Fairfax Financial Holdings, Emirates NBD, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. have made it to the final list of bidders for IDBI Bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

These bidders have successfully cleared the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) fit and proper checks, paving the way for the next stage of the bidding process and the shortlisted bidders will soon be granted access to IDBI Bank's data room, enabling them to conduct due diligence, the people said, adding that this process is complete, they will submit their final bids.

The development comes as the government is planning to sell a 60.7% stake in the state-run lender held by them and the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Fairfax, Emirates NBD, and Kotak Mahindra Bank did not immediately respond to NDTV Profit's requests for comment.