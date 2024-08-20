Constantly Working With Lenders Over Cyber Security Issues, Says RBI Governor Das

NDTV ProfitExclusiveConstantly Working With Lenders Over Cyber Security Issues, Says RBI Governor Das
Das emphasised the fact that cybersecurity is a risk that is rising as technology developments continue to expand.

20 Aug 2024, 05:12 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian banking system has remained resilient. (Source: File photo)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian banking system has remained resilient. (Source: File photo)

The Reserve Bank of India is constantly in touch with banks and non-banking financial companies to overcome cyber security issues, Governor Shaktikanta Das told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview today.

Das said that the central bank is constantly working with regulated entities to improve the quality of cyber security. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the RBI issued a clear advisory on this matter, as it had expected maximum attacks on information technology systems then.

As cyber security poses the biggest threat to financial and national stability the world over, banks, the RBI and other regulators and government agencies are working in a coordinated manner to build resilience to potential attacks, he said.

Das emphasised the fact that cybersecurity is a risk that is rising as technology developments continue to expand. He said that the RBI has worked on creating awareness around rising risks from cyber security issues for customers.

