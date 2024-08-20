ADVERTISEMENT
CK Narayan Suggests Buying Dips As Retail Flows Buy Out Corrections
The geopolitical tensions in West Asia that earlier spooked markets are not longer a concern, he said.
Investors must take advantage of any opportunity to buy Indian stocks, as domestic flows have kept markets away from a rout despite global tensions, according to market veteran CK Narayan."The market is absolutely not interested in going down," the founder of NeoTrader told NDTV Profit in an interview on Tuesday.He said that the election results, which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi win by a slim margin, and the recently proposed l...
