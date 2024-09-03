ADVERTISEMENT
BHIM UPI: NPCI Readies A New UPI Competitor
Why did NPCI hive off BHIM as a separate company?
On Aug. 13, the National Payments Corp. announced the incorporation of NPCI BHIM Services Ltd., spinning off a mobile app it created into a full-fledged company."This development aims to meet the growing demand for digital transactions and evolving market expectations while keeping pace with innovation and rapidly shifting customer preferences. Additionally, it aims to promote financial inclusion," the statement by NPCI read.But why ...
