Agri Gold Loans May Be Under RBI's Scanner After Sharp Growth

The Reserve Bank of India might be tightening its oversight on growth in the agricultural gold loan business, five people in the know told NDTV Profit. All five spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Outstanding agricultural gold loans in the banking system stood at Rs 6.5 lakh crore as of March 2024, up 27% year-on-year, according to ICRA Ltd. In contrast, regular bank loans against gold jewellery stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, RBI data showed.

Agricultural gold loans are crop loans or loans given for agricultural or allied purposes against pledge of gold, which falls under the priority sector lending category.

Mainly public sector banks, regional banks and some non-banking financial companies are said to be major lenders in this space, analysts said.

For the quarter ended September, agricultural gold loan contributed 82% of Karur Vysya Bank's total gold loan portfolio of Rs 20,878 crore.

According to the first of the five people quoted above, the regulator might be concerned with misuse of these loans by borrowers, as the outstanding dues are much higher than other crop loans.

An email sent to the RBI seeking a comment on the matter remained unanswered at the time of filing this story.