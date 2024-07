Google and WestBridge Capital-backed Adda247 have seen a top leadership churn in the past few months, with the latest exit being that of co-founder Chandan Singh.Singh, who was promoted to the position of co-founder of the regional language test prep platform in January 2023 after serving as the chief product officer, is currently on his way out and serving his notice period.Singh confirmed his exit to NDTV Profit but refused to comm...