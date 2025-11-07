'Welfare Trap': Ruchir Sharma Believes Bihar Is Struggling To Find Next Growth Model

Ruchir Sharma has said that Bihar seems to be stuck in a "welfare trap" ahead of the 2025 state elections. Speaking to NDTV's Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Sharma said growth has stalled in the state for the last 10 years.

Sharma, who is the head of Rockefeller Capital Management's international business, said after all these years of promise, Bihar is still India's "poorest state."

"The kind of poverty I've seen on this trip is quite heartbreaking. After the optimism I felt for Bihar in my previous trips, this one has been dispiriting. The kind of change that we have seen, just hasn't been as dramatic as what we were seeing or what should be the case for what is still the poorest state of India."

Sharma said there is a huge difference between the 2005 and 2015 state of Bihar.

"In 2005, the state of Bihar was terrible in every which way. After that, under Nitish Kumar in the first term between 2005 and 2010, we saw significant improvements in the roads, the infrastructure, and also in the law and order situation," he said.

"Then between 2010 and 2015, we saw significant improvement in electrification. Compared to 2005, everything is dramatically better."

"After 2015 in the evolution in the state should've been the creation of new industries and employment. And that's where the state is stalling and struggling to find it's next growth model."