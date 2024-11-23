Wayanad Bypoll Results: Priyanka Gandhi Leads As Counting Underway

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading in Kerala’s Wayanad by over 35,000 votes, reported PTI, quoting TV channels. The counting of votes for bypolls is underway.

This parliamentary by-election, marks her electoral debut. The election was held to fill the seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who opted to represent Rae Bareli after winning both constituencies he contested in the 2024 general elections.

She faces CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP councillor Navya Haridas, among 16 candidates contesting in Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi first won from Wayanad in 2019, retaining his Lok Sabha membership despite his loss in Amethi. In 2024, he contested and won from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli, vacating the Wayanad seat for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after choosing Rae Bareli.

For all the Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results related updates, follow our LIVE BLOG here.