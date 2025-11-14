Warisnagar Election Results 2025: Manjarik Mrinal Vs Phoolbabu Singh — Who's Winning?
Warisnagar went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 72.13%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Warisnagar seat in Bihar, where JD(U)’s Manjarik Mrinal and CPI(ML)’s Phoolbabu Singh are going head-to-head.
Warisnagar went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 72.13%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.
Here is all you need to know about the Warisnagar constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Warisnagar Assembly Constituency is a General (Unreserved) seat known for its strong influence of agricultural communities. It has been a stronghold for the Janata Dal (United) — JD(U) in the last three elections, although its winning margin was drastically reduced in 2020.
The key contest is typically between the JD(U) (part of the NDA) and the Communist Party eniniof India (Marxist-Lst) Liberation—CPI(ML) (part of the Mahagathbandhan). The RJD and BJP often do not contest this seat directly, preferring to support their allies.
The NDA's position is considered strong in the 2025 election due to the unification of its allies, LJP(RV) and JD(U), who previously split the anti-Mahagathbandhan vote.
The JD(U) has fielded Manjarik Mrinal as its candidate for the 2025 election, replacing the long-time incumbent Ashok Kumar.
The most prominent challenger is Phoolbabu Singh, who was the runner-up in 2020. He is running on the Mahagathbandhan ticket.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.