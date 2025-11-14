Warisnagar Election Results 2025: Manjarik Mrinal Vs Phoolbabu Singh — Who's Winning?

The Warisnagar Assembly Constituency is a General (Unreserved) seat known for its strong influence of agricultural communities. It has been a stronghold for the Janata Dal (United) — JD(U) in the last three elections, although its winning margin was drastically reduced in 2020.

The key contest is typically between the JD(U) (part of the NDA) and the Communist Party eniniof India (Marxist-Lst) Liberation—CPI(ML) (part of the Mahagathbandhan). The RJD and BJP often do not contest this seat directly, preferring to support their allies.

The NDA's position is considered strong in the 2025 election due to the unification of its allies, LJP(RV) and JD(U), who previously split the anti-Mahagathbandhan vote.

The JD(U) has fielded Manjarik Mrinal as its candidate for the 2025 election, replacing the long-time incumbent Ashok Kumar.

The most prominent challenger is Phoolbabu Singh, who was the runner-up in 2020. He is running on the Mahagathbandhan ticket.