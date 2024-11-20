Voting For Bypolls To Four Punjab Assembly Segments Commences

Polling began amid tight security at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab. According to officials, polling would close at 6 p.m.

Bypolls to the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments were necessitated after the incumbent lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Forty-five candidates, including three women, are in the fray for the bypolls. A total of 6.96 lakh voters, including 3.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 831 polling stations.