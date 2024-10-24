Vinod Khosla On What Elon Musk Gets Wrong About Trump, Economy And Climate

Akshat Rathi: Now, let's take the longer view outside of Elon and your spat. If we just look at Silicon Valley, and you spent majority of your career there, these are people who are facts-driven, they care about innovation, they want the numbers to add up. Recently that's shown up in them caring about climate change, we've seen a number of these billionaires investing in climate tech innovation, not just you. But when we look at the moment in the election today, there is a very loud, influential tech billionaire crowd, Elon Musk being one of them, but he's got others like Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen who are pushing for a Trump election that according to you, will affect these three things, values, climate and economy. So have you felt pressured in this moment to be a more vocal person with your views to counter the narrative because Silicon Valley in a way is starting to show this seam and show this divide?

Vinod Khosla: So let me be clear, a survey was done recently by somebody and said, 72% support for Kamala Harris over Trump in Silicon Valley. I think the narrative of people in Silicon Valley supporting Trump has been amplified because it's news. If Silicon Valley is a cultural attitude, which I also think it is, then they're only partially Silicon Valley and partially subscribed to, as Marc says, techno optimism. I'm a big fan of techno optimism, in fact, I've been using that phrase, but I add two words to techno optimism that Marc hates. It's techno optimism with care and caring. And care means safety and regulatory like in AI. But there's a balance to be achieved because capitalism is by permission of democracy and if we don't have permission for capitalism, I think it'll be reined in.

Akshat Rathi: So in a way, we are talking about regulations as this big dividing line. There's the people on the right who are supporting Trump who don't want regulations, and then there are people on the left who are wanting regulations because they think they need this care because technology is a difficult double-edged sword and you need to have care.

Vinod Khosla: But let me be clear, I think we have too much regulation. I'm saying some regulation is needed, a lot of regulation is not needed. So let me be clear.

Akshat Rathi: Say Kamala Harris wins, what would be your dream role in a Harris administration to address the too-much regulation point?

Vinod Khosla: No role. I never want to do anything in any administration, Republican, Democrat. I'm a registered independent, by the way, I used to be a Republican and changed to independent after the Republicans stopped supporting climate issues. Let's be clear, Bush supported climate, many people like Lindsey Graham and others, Republican senators supported climate. But now it's become unacceptable to support climate if you're a Republican. I think that's unfortunate and that's when I registered to be an independent. But I'll never have a role in any administration, no matter what the role.

Akshat Rathi: I'm just saying, if you want to address this issue of too much regulation, what should the administration be doing, even if you don't take a role in?

Vinod Khosla: I think we have to systematically look at all areas with both the administration, the Senate, and the House, and start to reduce overhead for getting things done quickly.

Akshat Rathi: Are there too much regulations in the climate space, you mentioned a little bit about permitting issues, etc., but anything else?

Vinod Khosla: Generally, California has bad policy when it comes to implementing climate projects. So our cement plant in Northern California for Terra was delayed significantly and frankly cost so much more because of some frog. And so that does happen in California and California needs to fix that.

Akshat Rathi: So given disagreements, but you're also a fan of Elon. Kamala Harris has promised that she will put a Republican in her cabinet when if she's elected, would you support Elon getting that Republican seat?

Vinod Khosla: Oh, I won't speak for Kamala. Of course I'd be supportive depending upon what that is, there's something.

Akshat Rathi: Well this is on deregulation, he wants to bring in efficiency in government and wants to deregulate.

Vinod Khosla: Yeah, oh I think he could do that job pretty well. My bet is he'd get frustrated with all the processes and procedures, but I'd be supportive of that absolutely.

Akshat Rathi: And given there is a real chance that Donald Trump is going to win the election, have you reached out to his team to try and change their mind on climate, given how much of an impact that could have in your view?

Vinod Khosla: Well, I'm hoping if they do win, which I hope won't happen, Elon will be that advocate for a better approach to climate. Look at it this way, and I think many people would agree with me, we do have $34 trillion in economic debt, has to be addressed, but we have much larger climate debt we are accumulating. And climate debt is much harder to pay off than economic debt. Take a simple example, I think the 20-year forecast for the amount of wealth transfer from rich people to their kids is about $80 trillion over the next 20 years. Taxing that at 25%, 30% would pay off most of our debt, for example. There's other inflationary strategies to pay off debt. I do believe economic debt is easier to pay off than climate debt and so climate debt should be our great priority.

Akshat Rathi: Now, one thing that you have cared about a lot given you moved to Silicon Valley from India, and how much climate change is going to affect developing countries, especially India. One way in which America can contribute to the world is through technology leadership, through ensuring that these green technologies are cheaper and they're widely accessible. Right now that is not what America is doing, it is China that is making these green technologies cheaper and more available to developing countries. What do you think America needs to do to actually play the role of realizing the costs and making these technologies really affordable?