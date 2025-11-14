Valmikinagar Election Results 2025: Dhirendra Pratap Versus INC's Surendra Prasad — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Valmikinagar seat in Bihar, where Dhirendra Pratap Singh of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) is facing INC's Surendra Prasad. This constituency went into polling during the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, with the final results for Valmikinagar, alongside all other state seats, slated for declaration on November 14.

As a key swing seat, the outcome here will be crucial in reflecting the broader political momentum between the dominant parties like the JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fighting for control of the 243-seat assembly.

The Valmikinagar constituency, known for its unpredictable political leaning, remains a highly watched battleground. In the last Assembly election in 2020, the current sitting MLA, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, successfully contested on the JD(U) ticket, securing 74,906 votes.

He defeated the Congress candidate, Rajesh Singh, by a decisive margin of 21,585 votes. The constituency registered a voter turnout of 58.9% during that election, showcasing high local engagement.

The incumbent, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, has a proven history of local strength, having also won the seat in the 2015 elections as an Independent candidate. This factor underscores the strong influence of local dynamics over pure party allegiance in this region.

For the 2025 election, the question remains whether the JD(U) can successfully retain the seat or if the notable challenge mounted by INC's Surendra Prasad will lead to a significant political realignment. The high-stakes environment in Valmikinagar reflects the overall tension in Bihar as the state gears up for this decisive electoral period.