U.S., U.K. Discuss Russia Security Risk In Back-To-Back Elections

The US presidential election is set by law for Nov. 5, while a UK general election is expected in the second half of this year. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has yet to announce the date of the vote in Britain, though there has been speculation he could choose a polling day in October, November or December. The UK has some flexibility to move its election date and minimize the overlap with the US, though the election must be called by Jan. 25, 2025.