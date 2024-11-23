UP Bypolls, First Major Battle After Lok Sabha Election: Counting Begins

The nine constituencies—Meerapur, Kundarki, Sisamau, Katehari, Phulpur, Majhawan, Ghaziabad, Karhal and Khair—saw intense campaigning by the BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and other regional parties.

Political tension has been running high in the run-up to the counting, with both the BJP and the opposition parties accusing each other of election malpractices.