UP Bypolls, First Major Battle After Lok Sabha Election: Counting Begins

The nine constituencies—”Meerapur, Kundarki, Sisamau, Katehari, Phulpur, Majhawan, Ghaziabad, Karhal and Khair—saw intense campaigning by the BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and other regional parties.

Political tension has been running high in the run-up to the counting, with both the BJP and the opposition parties accusing each other of election malpractices.