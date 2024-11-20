UP Bypolls: Adityanath Tells People To Vote On Development, Constitution Akhilesh's Focus

In his social media message, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the voters to support the uninterrupted development journey of the state.

"Appeal to the respected voters to vote to provide more speed and strength to the uninterrupted development journey of Uttar Pradesh. Vote unitedly to bring comprehensive and positive change in the lives of 25 crore residents of the state," he said in a Hindi post on X.

In a lighthearted reminder, he added, "Dhyan rahe, pehle matdaan phir jalpaan", which translates to "Keep in mind, first vote then refreshment".