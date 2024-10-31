Trump Hits Biden On ‘Garbage’ Remark As Harris Distances Herself

Vice President Kamala Harris said she “strongly” disagreed with comments made by President Joe Biden that have been seized on by Republicans as insulting to Donald Trump’s supporters, seeking to distance herself from a brewing controversy that threatens to undercut her momentum in the final week of campaigning.

“First of all, he clarified his comments. But let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” Harris told reporters on Wednesday before leaving on a campaign swing through three battleground states.

Biden in a call with a Latino group on Tuesday addressed remarks from a comedian at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday who denigrated Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been,” Biden said on the call.

The White House disputed characterizations of the remark, saying Biden intended to say “supporter’s” in specific reference to the comedian who made the derogatory comments, and the president also sought to clarify the remarks on X.

But Trump, fellow Republicans and conservative media pounced on his comment, using it to try and move past Democratic criticism of the rally and anger among Latino groups over the initial dig at Puerto Rico. The former president assailed Biden over the remarks Wednesday, including from a garbage truck in Wisconsin.

Trump and Harris made dueling trips to swing states on Wednesday, as the focus shifts to mobilizing supporters to head to the ballot box. Voters on Wednesday also received a fresh dose of economic data, which show the US economy expanded at a robust pace in the third quarter as household purchases accelerated.

Here’s how the presidential race is shaping up: