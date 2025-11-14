Tikari Election Results 2025: RJD's Ajay Kumar Vs BJP's Uday Paswan — Who's Winning?
Uday Paswan of the BJP is facing Ajay Kumar of the RJD and Shashi Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party.
Counting is underway for the Tikari seat in Bihar, where Uday Paswan of the BJP is facing Ajay Kumar of the RJD and Shashi Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party.
Tikari, also called Tekari, is a subdivision-level town in Bihar’s Gaya district. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 70.3%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Anil Kumar of the Hindustan Awam Morcha (part of NDA) had won by a margin of 1.4% over Sumant Kumar of the Congress.
JDU's Abhay Kumar Sinha had won in the 2015 elections against Anil Kumar by an 18.8% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.