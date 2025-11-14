Teghra Election Results 2025: BJP's Rajnish Kumar Vs CPI's Ram Ratan Singh— Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Teghra seat in Bihar, where BJP's Rajnish Kumar is facing Ram Ratan Singh of the Communist Part of India (MGB) and Ram Nandan Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Teghra, a subdivision of Bihar’s Begusarai district, has a complex electoral history. Teghra also holds a unique distinction – unlike most other constituencies, it has almost equal representation of rural and urban voters.

The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on November 6, 2025. The voter turnout was 70.2%.