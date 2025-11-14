Teghra Election Results 2025: BJP's Rajnish Kumar Vs CPI's Ram Ratan Singh— Who's Winning?
Teghra, a subdivision of Bihar’s Begusarai district, has a complex electoral history. BJP's Rajnish Kumar is facing Ram Ratan Singh of the Communist Part of India (MGB).
Counting is underway for the Teghra seat in Bihar, where BJP's Rajnish Kumar is facing Ram Ratan Singh of the Communist Part of India (MGB) and Ram Nandan Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party.
Teghra, a subdivision of Bihar’s Begusarai district, has a complex electoral history. Teghra also holds a unique distinction – unlike most other constituencies, it has almost equal representation of rural and urban voters.
The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on November 6, 2025. The voter turnout was 70.2%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Ram Ratan Singh had won by a margin of 28% over JDU's Birendra Kumar.
Birendra Kumar (then with RJD) had won in the 2015 elections against BJP's Ram Lakhan Singh by 10% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.