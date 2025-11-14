Tarari Election Results 2025: Vishal Prashant Vs Santosh Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Tarari Assembly constituency (Bhojpur), where the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vishal Prashant is facing a tough contest against Santosh Kumar Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Tarari is a General category assembly seat situated in the Bhojpur district. It is one of the assembly segments of the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat went to polls on Nov. 6, 2025, as part of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.