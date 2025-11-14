Tarari Election Results 2025: Vishal Prashant Vs Santosh Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
The seat has seen a history of highly competitive contests, with the 2020 Assembly elections being won by Sudama Prasad of the CPI(M-L) (Liberation), defeating the JD(U) candidate.
Counting is underway for the Tarari Assembly constituency (Bhojpur), where the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vishal Prashant is facing a tough contest against Santosh Kumar Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Tarari is a General category assembly seat situated in the Bhojpur district. It is one of the assembly segments of the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency.
The seat went to polls on Nov. 6, 2025, as part of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Less than 10% of its voters on this constituency live in urban areas, making agrarian issues and local caste dynamics highly influential on the outcome. The constituency covers the Tarari and Sahar Community Development (CD) blocks.
The current 2025 fight is a multi-cornered one, with the major battle between BJP's Vishal Prashant and BSP's Santosh Kumar Singh.
Madan Singh (CPIM), Chandra Shekhar Singh (Jan Suraaj Party), Sanjay Kumar Sharma (Aam Aadmi Party), and Sikandar Kumar (Jan Shakti Indradhanush Dal) are the other candidates.