Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tamil Nadu To Decide On BJP's Push In Phase One

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19, kicking off the 44-day Lok Sabha elections to elect a new national government. The state has the fifth largest number of Lok Sabha constituencies (39 seats), behind Uttar Pradesh (80), Maharashtra (48), West Bengal (42) and Bihar (40).

The Bharatiya Janata Party, eager to expand its footprint in south India and shed its 'North Indian, Hindi heartland-centric' tag, is pulling out all stops to make an impact in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state several times this year in an effort to appeal to the state's electorate, which has for decades swung between either of the two Dravidian parties: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

What makes Tamil Nadu interesting this time is the nature of alliances and churn in the state's politics.

India's second-most industrialised state, which contributes 8.8% to the national GDP, has long been dominated by the two Dravidian parties. Centred around the same ideological core of Dravidian sub-nationalism, self-respect and anti-caste, Tamil linguistic pride and assertive federalism, the two regional parties have historically aligned with either of the national parties in larger coalitions at both the state and union levels.