Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Seats, Total Voters And More
The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be on June 4. The southern state sends 39 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the fifth most by a state after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar. Of the 39 seats, 32 are unreserved, and seven are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parties And Alliances
The parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu will witness a three-way fight between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), its rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Led by M.K Stalin, the DMK, which is a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will be contesting in 21 seats (22 seats when Namakkal is included, as Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) will contest on the DMK symbol) and its allies in the remaining 18 LS segments in Tamil Nadu.
DMK has given nine Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. The other parties in the alliance are the Communist Party of India - 2 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - 2 seats, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) - 2 seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - 1 seat and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) - 1 seat.
The AIADMK will contest in 32 segments and it has allotted seven constituencies to allies, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Puthiya Tamizhagam and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
Five seats have been kept for DMDK, while Puthiya Tamizhagam and SDPI (Dindigul) will fight for one seat each.
The BJP will contest from 19 seats, including Coimbatore where the saffron party has fielded its state unit president K Annamalai.
Among the allies, the party has allotted 10 seats to Dr Ramadoss-headed Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will fight the Lok Sabha polls from two seats. GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) has been allotted three seats.
Four smaller outfits have been given one seat each and their nominees will contest on the BJP's Lotus symbol. Former CM O Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an independent candidate has been backed by BJP.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Date And Candidates
In 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, as many as 950 candidates will contest the Lok Sabha polls. Out of 950 candidates, 874 men and 76 women, are in the fray.
Nagapattinam constituency in the Cauvery Delta region has the least candidates - nine and the Karur segment in the western region has the maximum number of candidates - 54.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule
The Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19 and votes will be counted on June 4.
List Of Constituencies In Tamil Nadu
Thiruvallur
Chennai North
Chennai South
Chennai central
Sriperumbudur
Kancheepuram
Arakkonam
Vellore
Krishnagiri
Dharmapuri
Tiruvannamalai
Arani
Viluppuram
Kallakurichi
Salem
Namakkal
Erode
Tiruppur
Nilgiris
Coimbatore
Pollachi
Dindigul
Karur
Tiruchirappalli
Perambalur
Cuddalore
Chidambaram
Mayiladuthurai
Nagapattinam
Thanjavur
Sivaganga
Madurai
Theni
Virudhunagar
Ramanathapuram
Thoothukkudi
Tenkasi
Tirunelveli
Kanniyakumari
Total Voters in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu has an electorate strength of 6,18,90,348 with women voters outnumbering men as per the integrated final electoral roll of the special summary revision, 2024.
Of the total electorate, male voters are 3,03,96,330, female voters constitute 3,14,85,724 and the third gender 8,294.
There are 3,480 overseas electors in the final rolls and of them, 71 have been enrolled in this special summary revision period. So far, 4,32,805 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) electors have been flagged in the electoral rolls.
(With PTI inputs)