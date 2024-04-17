Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Seats, Total Voters And More

The parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu will witness a three-way fight between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), its rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Led by M.K Stalin, the DMK, which is a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will be contesting in 21 seats (22 seats when Namakkal is included, as Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) will contest on the DMK symbol) and its allies in the remaining 18 LS segments in Tamil Nadu.

DMK has given nine Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. The other parties in the alliance are the Communist Party of India - 2 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - 2 seats, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) - 2 seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - 1 seat and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) - 1 seat.