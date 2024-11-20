Vote Or Suffer 'Tinday': Swiggy Instamart Takes Freebie Route To Encourage Mumbai Voters

As Maharashtra goes out to vote today, food delivery platform Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart is running a creative campaign urging people of the state to exercise their franchise.

Voting is being held in a single phase for all the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Swiggy Instamart has been reportedly sending free ‘tinday’, or Indian round gourd, to some customers in Mumbai who are ordering from the platform. The free ‘tinday’ campaign seems to be a satirical take on the people not going out to vote. Swiggy Instamart’s message is clear— If you won’t go out and vote, you may get stuck with unwanted freebies like ‘tinday’.

Here is what Swiggy Instamart has to say about this unique campaign.