Surajgarha Election Results 2025: RJD's Prahlad Yadav Versus BJP's Prem Ranjan Patel — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Surajgarha seat in Bihar, where the incumbent, Prahlad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is facing BJP's Prem Ranjan Patel in what is anticipated to be a fiercely contested battle.

Surajgarha, historically a high-stakes constituency, will announce its results on November 14, 2025, alongside the other seats in the Bihar Assembly, as the state determines the fate of the major political alliances.

The constituency, located in the Monghyr division, has proven to be highly unpredictable in recent cycles. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) previously held the seat for many years, the RJD managed significant breakthroughs in 2015 and retained the seat in 2020.

During the 2020 elections, RJD's Prahlad Yadav secured the victory with 62,306 votes, narrowly defeating JD(U)'s Ramanand Mandal by a margin of 9,589 votes. Voter turnout stood at 56.03% in that contest, reflecting the high level of public participation among the electorate, which totaled 189,815 voters.

The Surajgarha seat remains crucial in the broader political landscape, serving as a key battleground between the two primary state alliances. The contest here is emblematic of the state-wide struggle for dominance between the key parties, the RJD, JD(U), BJP, and Congress, which are the main political forces in Bihar.

The Model Code of Conduct, which came into force with the election announcement, is ensuring the process remains free, fair, and transparent across the state. The contest in Surajgarha will determine whether the RJD can consolidate its recent gains or if its rivals can reclaim a seat that has seen dramatic shifts in loyalty over the past decade.