West Bengal SIR: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Issued Notice By Election Commission, Claims TMC
India's star pacer, Mohammed Shami, and his brother Mohammed Kaif were also issued notices by the Election Commission to appear for Special-Intensive-Revision hearing.
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Election Commission on Tuesday for allegedly sending a Special-Intensive-Revision notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen.
The nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the poll body was targeting Bengal citizens after sending a notice to the economist to appear for an SIR hearing.
"This is so sad, they have sent a notice to Amartya Sen, who won the Nobel Prize for India, enriching the country and making it more renowned on the world stage", the TMC leader said.
He outlined a list of notices issued to famous personalities from West Bengal like cricketer Mohammed Shami and actor-politician Dev, stating that it was EC's attempt to discredit all of them.
"They have also sent a notice to cricketer Mohammed Shami, who played for India in the World Cup. They have sent a letter to the renowned actor Dev. It's an attempt to discredit and harass everyone," he said.
Banerjee, who made these statements while addressing a rally, also wondered how a highly respectable individual like Amartya Sen has been called for an SIR hearing.
"In the name of SIR, BJP-ECI nexus is targeting people of Bengal. When I came here, I got to know that Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, who brought global recognition for our country, has been served a hearing notice," the TMC MP added.
SIR Notice To Shami
India's star pacer, Mohammed Shami, and his brother Mohammed Kaif were also issued notices by the Election Commission to appear for Special-Intensive-Revision hearing.
The notice was officially issued on Monday from Kartjunagar school in Jadavpur area of south Kolkata to appear before the assistant electoral registration officer, NDTV reported.
He was to appear on Monday, but he is playing for West Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot currently, according to the report.
The fast bowler didn’t fill the enumeration form correctly, NDTV reported, citing sources.