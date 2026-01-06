West Bengal SIR: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Issued Notice By Election Commission, Claims TMC

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Election Commission on Tuesday for allegedly sending a Special-Intensive-Revision notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen.

The nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the poll body was targeting Bengal citizens after sending a notice to the economist to appear for an SIR hearing.

"This is so sad, they have sent a notice to Amartya Sen, who won the Nobel Prize for India, enriching the country and making it more renowned on the world stage", the TMC leader said.

He outlined a list of notices issued to famous personalities from West Bengal like cricketer Mohammed Shami and actor-politician Dev, stating that it was EC's attempt to discredit all of them.

"They have also sent a notice to cricketer Mohammed Shami, who played for India in the World Cup. They have sent a letter to the renowned actor Dev. It's an attempt to discredit and harass everyone," he said.

Banerjee, who made these statements while addressing a rally, also wondered how a highly respectable individual like Amartya Sen has been called for an SIR hearing.

"In the name of SIR, BJP-ECI nexus is targeting people of Bengal. When I came here, I got to know that Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, who brought global recognition for our country, has been served a hearing notice," the TMC MP added.