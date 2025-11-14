Sonepur Election Results 2025: RJD's Ramanuj Prasad Vs BJP's Vinay Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
Sonpur, also spelt as Sonepur, is a subdivision-level town in Bihar's Saran district. Vinay Kumar Singh of the BJP is facing Ramanuj Prasad of RJD and Chandan Lal Mehta of Jan Suraaj Party.
Counting is underway for the Sonepur seat in Bihar, where Vinay Kumar Singh of the BJP is facing incumbent MLA Ramanuj Prasad of the RJD and Chandan Lal Mehta of the Jan Suraaj Party.
Sonpur, also spelt as Sonepur, is a subdivision-level town in Bihar's Saran district famous for its cattle fair, popularly called Sonepur Mela. In 1980, Lalu Prasad Yadav entered the Bihar Assembly by winning this seat, defeating the former Chief Minister Ram Sunder Das.
The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on November 6, 2025. The voter turnout was 69%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Ramanuj Prasad of the RJD had won by a margin of 4% over Vinay Kumar Singh.
Prasad had won in the 2015 elections as well against Singh by 23% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.