Sonepur Election Results 2025: RJD's Ramanuj Prasad Vs BJP's Vinay Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Sonepur seat in Bihar, where Vinay Kumar Singh of the BJP is facing incumbent MLA Ramanuj Prasad of the RJD and Chandan Lal Mehta of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Sonpur, also spelt as Sonepur, is a subdivision-level town in Bihar's Saran district famous for its cattle fair, popularly called Sonepur Mela. In 1980, Lalu Prasad Yadav entered the Bihar Assembly by winning this seat, defeating the former Chief Minister Ram Sunder Das.

The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on November 6, 2025. The voter turnout was 69%.