Sitamarhi Election Results 2025: RJD's Sunil Kumar Vs BJP's Sunil Kumar Pintu — Who's Winning?
Sitamarhi is the headquarters of the Sitamarhi district in Tirhut Division, Bihar. Sunil Kumar Pintu of the BJP is facing Sunil Kumar of the RJD and Raj Narayan Sah of the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Sitamarhi is the headquarters of the Sitamarhi district in Tirhut Division, Bihar. The city was named in honour of Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, who was born in Sitamarhi according to Hindu legends.
The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 70.7%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Mithilesh Kumar of the BJP had won by a margin of 6.4% over Sunil Kumar (RJD).
Sunil Kumar (RJD) had won in the 2015 elections against Sunil Kumar Pintu (BJP) by an 8.9% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.