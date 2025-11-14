Sitamarhi Election Results 2025: RJD's Sunil Kumar Vs BJP's Sunil Kumar Pintu — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Sitamarhi seat in Bihar, where Sunil Kumar Pintu of the BJP is facing Sunil Kumar of the RJD and Raj Narayan Sah of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Sitamarhi is the headquarters of the Sitamarhi district in Tirhut Division, Bihar. The city was named in honour of Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, who was born in Sitamarhi according to Hindu legends.

The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 70.7%.