SIR Final Roll Published, Here's How To Check Your Name In Bihar Electoral List

The Election Commission (ECI) on Tuesday published its final electoral roll in Bihar, containing details of 7.42 crore voters, a drop of more than 47 lakh since June, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched. The number of voters in the final roll is, however, higher than in the draft roll (7.24 crore), which came out in August after names of 65 lakh electors were knocked off as they were found to be "absent", "shifted" or "dead".

According to a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, names of 21.53 lakh "eligible voters", which got left out in the draft roll, were added since publication of the draft roll on Aug. 1. However, names of 3.66 lakh voters, which were in the draft roll, were also deleted in the course of the "claims and objections" phase.