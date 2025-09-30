SIR Final Roll Published, Here's How To Check Your Name In Bihar Electoral List
The names of 21.53 lakh "eligible voters", which got left out in the draft roll, were added since publication of the draft roll on Aug. 1.
The Election Commission (ECI) on Tuesday published its final electoral roll in Bihar, containing details of 7.42 crore voters, a drop of more than 47 lakh since June, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched. The number of voters in the final roll is, however, higher than in the draft roll (7.24 crore), which came out in August after names of 65 lakh electors were knocked off as they were found to be "absent", "shifted" or "dead".
According to a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, names of 21.53 lakh "eligible voters", which got left out in the draft roll, were added since publication of the draft roll on Aug. 1. However, names of 3.66 lakh voters, which were in the draft roll, were also deleted in the course of the "claims and objections" phase.
à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤· à¤à¤¹à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ 30.09.2025 à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤ https://t.co/vn4CiWul9G à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤® à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤£ à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤https://t.co/vn4CiWul9G@ECISVEEP— Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar (@CEOBihar) September 30, 2025
How To Check Your Name In Bihar Electoral List
In a post on X, the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar posted, "In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09.2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in". Here's how to go about it:
Go to Voters Service Portal or click on this direct link
The state of 'Bihar' will be already selected, choose your district.
Select your Assembly Constituency.
Select Language as Hindi.
Select 'SIR Final Roll 2025' as your 'Roll Type'.
Enter the Captcha code.
Below, select your part number and part name.
Click on Download Selected PDFs.
A PDF will open in a new screen where you will find voters list in Hindi. Review and check if your name is added in the list.
Meanwhile, the Patna district administration issued a statement declaring that the total number of voters, across 14 assembly segments under its jurisdiction, was about 48.15 lakh, which was "an increase of 1.63 lakh" when compared with the draft electoral rolls published on August 1. The total number of female voters in the district was 22.75 lakh, and the Digha constituency had the highest number of 4.56 lakh electors.
Assembly elections are likely to be announced in the state soon, and the mammoth SIR exercise, which the ECI intends to undertake across the country in due course, has stirred a controversy.
Opposition parties, some of which have moved the Supreme Court, have been alleging that SIR was aimed at the wrongful deletion of names of voters who were less likely to vote for the ruling BJP-led NDA. However, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have asserted that SIR was essential to flush out "infiltrators" whom the INDIA bloc allegedly wanted to protect and give voting rights.
