Singheshwar Election Results 2025: RJD's Chandrahas Chaupal Versus (JD(U))'s Ramesh Rishi — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Singheshwar seat in Bihar, where Chandrahas Chaupal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Ramesh Rishidev of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)).

This critical constituency, which went to the polls in the first phase on November 6, is witnessing a high-stakes rematch between the incumbent RJD and the historically dominant JD(U), with results expected to be declared on November 14.

The contest in Singheshwar is a crucial early indicator of the ongoing power struggle between the main political forces in the larger Bihar Assembly elections.

The sitting MLA, Chandrahas Chaupal (RJD), is actively contesting to retain the seat he clinched in the 2020 election, delivering a major upset to the JD(U). In that highly competitive cycle, Chaupal defeated his primary rival, Ramesh Rishidev (JD(U)), by a significant but slim margin of 5,573 votes.

This victory marked a notable shift in the constituency's political landscape, as the JD(U) had previously held the seat consistently in both the 2015 and 2010 Assembly Elections. The history of the seat underlines its volatility, which has become highly unpredictable despite its traditional leanings.

Adding further complexity to the 2025 electoral battle is the presence of a third significant candidate, Pramod Kumar Ram, representing the Jan Suraaj Party. His participation threatens to fragment the vote share, ensuring the contest between the RJD and JD(U) remains razor-thin. This local battle mirrors the intense, state-level conflict for political dominance across Bihar's 243 Assembly segments, where the RJD, the JD(U), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the key players. The outcome in Singheshwar will provide vital insight into the success of the RJD’s defensive strategy against the JD(U)’s strong push to reclaim its former turf.