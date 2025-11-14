Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Results 2025: Yusuf Sallauddin Vs Sanjay Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Simri Bakhtiarpur seat in Bihar, where Yusuf Sallauddin of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Sanjay Kumar Singh of the LJP (Ram Vilas) in a closely watched contest.

This constituency is scheduled for voting on November 6, 2025, as part of the initial phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections, with results set to be declared on November 14, 2025. Simri Bakhtiarpur has emerged as a high-stakes battleground, shifting away from its former status as a Janata Dal (United) stronghold.

The RJD candidate, Yusuf Sallauddin, is the sitting MLA, having registered a critical victory in the 2020 election. The 2020 contest was decided by a razor-thin margin of just 1,759 votes, where Sallauddin defeated Mukesh Sahani, then representing the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VSIP).

This narrow win broke the previous dominance of the JD(U), which had secured the seat in both the 2015 and 2010 elections.

The 2025 race is shaping up to be a multi-cornered fight. Yusuf Sallauddin is seeking re-election for the RJD, while his primary challenge is mounted by Sanjay Kumar Singh from the LJP (Ram Vilas).

Adding further complexity to the race is Surendra Yadav, who is contesting on behalf of the newly active Jan Suraaj Party.

The overall voter turnout in the 2020 election for the constituency stood at 58.09%, reflecting strong public participation. As the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force across Bihar to ensure transparent polling, all eyes are on whether the RJD can maintain its hold on the seat against strong challenges from the LJP and other emerging parties in the state’s high-stakes election.