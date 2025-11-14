Sikandra Election Results 2025: HAM's Prafulla Kumar Manjhi Vs INC's Vinod Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Sikandra seat in Bihar, where HAM's Prafulla Kumar Manjhi is facing INC's Vinod Kumar. This intense electoral face-off represents one of the most keenly observed battles in the state, having gone to the polls as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections on Nov. 3, with the final results set for declaration on November 14, 2025.

The contest highlights the complex alliance dynamics and the underlying anti-incumbency sentiment currently challenging the ruling HAM across the region, making Sikandra's result a crucial early indicator of the statewide mandate.

The current fight for Sikandra is defined by the high stakes surrounding the sitting MLA, Prafulla Kumar Manjhi, who is fighting hard to retain the seat he won in the previous election.

His principal challenger is Vinod Kumar, representing the Indian National Congress turning the Sikandra battle into a crucial test of its influence.

The constituency’s electoral history underscores its competitive and volatile nature. In the 2020 assembly election, Manjhi secured his victory against the nearest rival from the opposition bloc by a narrow margin, a performance that signals a high level of political volatility and guarantees another razor-thin contest this cycle.

This close past performance ensures that voter loyalties remain highly fluid. The result from this key first-phase battle, expected on November 14, will therefore offer early, vital insights into the regional political mood.

This local battle mirrors the broader state-level conflict, which sees the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA vying for political dominance across Bihar's 243 constituencies.

The final outcome of the Sikandra seat will contribute significantly to the overall mandate, validating either the continued strength of the incumbent party or the success of the challenger in capitalizing on regional dissatisfaction.