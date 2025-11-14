Sherghati Election Results 2025: RJD's Pramod Verma Versus LJP's Uday Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Sherghati seat in Bihar, where Pramod Verma of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Uday Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP-RV).

This contest, which took in the votes on November 11 as part of Phase 2, is a crucial battleground reflecting the broader political tensions between the RJD-led alliance and the NDA forces in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Sherghati’s recent electoral history highlights its unpredictability, making the 2025 result keenly anticipated. In the 2020 Assembly Election, the RJD secured a significant breakthrough when its candidate, Manju Agrawal, won the seat with 35.74% of the vote, defeating the Janata Dal (United)’s Vinod Prasad Yadav.

This RJD victory marked a crucial shift, as the JD(U) had previously held the seat for two consecutive terms, with Vinod Prasad Yadav winning comfortably in both the 2015 and 2010 elections.

For the 2025 polls, the RJD is fielding Pramod Verma, aiming to retain the constituency and cement the party’s gains.

The challenge comes from Uday Kumar Singh, contesting on the LJP (Ram Vilas) ticket, representing the NDA alliance's effort to reclaim a historically held seat. Sherghati’s robust electoral participation, evidenced by a strong 63.03% voter turnout in 2020, suggests that the constituency remains politically highly engaged.

The outcome of the election, which is set to be declared on November 14, will be a critical piece in determining the final mandate for the Bihar Assembly.