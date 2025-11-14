Sheikpura Election Results 2025: Vijay Kumar Yadav Vs Randhir Kumar Soni — Who's Winning?

Sheikpura is one of the 243 constinuencies went into poll for Bihar Assembly Election 2025. The main fight is between Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal United.

Sheikpura is part of the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Vijay Kumar Yadav, who contesting again to recapture the seat from Rashtriya Janata Dal. His main contender is Randhir Kumar Soni from Janata Dal United.

In this election, Aam Aadmi Party has also joined the fight Sheikpura seat. Umesh Prasad Singh is contending as party representative.

In the previous assembly election in 2020, Yadav won with 56,365 votes, which is 6,116 votes more than runner-up Soni. The third runner up was Imam Ghazali, who won 14,552 votes.

Bhartiya Lok Chetna Party and Jan Suraaj Party have also placed candidates in assembly election for the race to be MLA from Sheikpura seat.