Sheikpura Election Results 2025: Vijay Kumar Yadav Vs Randhir Kumar Soni — Who's Winning?

14 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
People cheer during a public meeting addressed by PM Modi ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in Begusarai district. (Photo source: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Sheikpura is one of the 243 constinuencies went into poll for Bihar Assembly Election 2025. The main fight is between Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal United.

Sheikpura is part of the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Vijay Kumar Yadav, who contesting again to recapture the seat from Rashtriya Janata Dal. His main contender is Randhir Kumar Soni from Janata Dal United.

In this election, Aam Aadmi Party has also joined the fight Sheikpura seat. Umesh Prasad Singh is contending as party representative.

In the previous assembly election in 2020, Yadav won with 56,365 votes, which is 6,116 votes more than runner-up Soni. The third runner up was Imam Ghazali, who won 14,552 votes.

Bhartiya Lok Chetna Party and Jan Suraaj Party have also placed candidates in assembly election for the race to be MLA from Sheikpura seat.

Sheikpura seat was created in 1952 and went into assembly poll for 18 times until now. The place is located in the east of Bihar. It is a general category seat. Sheikpura constituency is comprised of Ghatkusumbha, Chewara, Ariari CD blocks.

Sheikpura has a population of 1,11,089 and population density of 922 inhabitants per square kilometres. The sex ratio in the state is 926. The population growth rate is 20.82% and the literacty rate is 65.96%.

Live Vote Counting 

