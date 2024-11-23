Sakoli Assembly Elections Result 2024: Congress' Nana Patole Leading In Early Trends

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole is ahead in the Sakoli assembly constituency by 2,900 votes, as per NDTV, as he faces Avinash Brahmankar of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Sakoli assembly constituency, located in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, is a significant electoral seat in the state. It is part of the larger Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency and holds a pivotal role in the state legislative elections. The region is known for its mix of rural and urban populations, with a diverse demographic that influences the voting trends.

The constituency has historically been a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, although several independent candidates also add to the competition.

In the previous election, it witnessed a fierce contest between state Congress president Nana Patole and Avinash Brahmankar of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Patole, who had previously represented the constituency in 2009 on a BJP ticket, became a prominent figure in state politics after his shift to Congress in 2017.

In the current Mahayuti government, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the opposition is led by the MVA coalition of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.

In the 2024 elections, as many as 13 candidates contested the Sakoli seat. Voting for the state assembly elections took place in a single phase on Nov. 20, with results for the 288-assembly being announced on Saturday.