Rupauli Election Results 2025: Bima Bharti Vs Kaladhar Prasad Mandal — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Rupauli seat in Bihar, where Bima Bharti of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Kaladhar Prasad Mandal of the Janata Dal (JDU).

Rupauli is a General category assembly seat situated in Purnia district. It is one of the six assembly segments of the Purnia Parliament Seat.

Rupauli went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Rupauli constituency: