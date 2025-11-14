Rupauli Election Results 2025: Bima Bharti Vs Kaladhar Prasad Mandal — Who's Winning?
Rupauli is a General category assembly seat situated in Purnia district. It is one of the six assembly segments of the Purnia Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for the Rupauli seat in Bihar, where Bima Bharti of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Kaladhar Prasad Mandal of the Janata Dal (JDU).
Rupauli went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Rupauli constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Independent candidate Shankar Singh clinched the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar bypoll. The by-election was necessitated by resignation of JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti who sought re-election on an RJD ticket. Bharti, a former Bihar minister who had won the seat for JD(U) three times on the trot, failed to retain it on an RJD ticket, finishing third, and with a vote share touching 18%, narrowly escaping forfeiture of security deposit.In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Rupauli had 3,07,030 registered voters and 454 polling stations.
In 2020, BJP’s Bima Devi won against Shankar Singh of LJP with a margin of 10.37%. The voter turnout of the Rupauli assembly in the 2020 Assembly Election was 60.69%
In 2015, Rupauli saw 61.76% voting, where Bima Devi JD (U), won against Prem Prakash Mandal of BJP with a margin of 5.34%.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.