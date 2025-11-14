Riga Election Results 2025: Baidyanath Prasad Vs Amit Kumar Singh Tunna — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Riga seat in Bihar, where Baidyanath Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Amit Kumar Singh Tunna of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The result for the Riga constituency, along with all 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, is scheduled to be declared on November 14, 2025. Riga, which went to the polls on November 11, 2025, as part of Phase 2 of the elections, is a critical battleground constituency known for its historical volatility.

The contest in Riga is highly anticipated because of its reputation as a swing seat, frequently mirroring the political momentum at the state level. The constituency has alternated between the two major national parties over the last three general assembly elections.

In 2020, Moti Lal Prasad (BJP) won the seat with a comfortable margin, defeating Amit Kumar (INC). This victory reversed the 2015 result, where Amit Kumar (INC) had triumphed over Moti Lal Prasad (BJP). Earlier, the 2010 election had seen Motilal Prasad (BJP) claim the seat. This back-and-forth history suggests that neither party holds a decisive, permanent advantage.

For the 2025 contest, the BJP has fielded Baidyanath Prasad, replacing the sitting MLA, Moti Lal Prasad. He faces a direct and strong challenge from the INC's Amit Kumar Singh Tunna, who has been a consistent contender in previous cycles.

Adding another dimension to the race is Krishna Mohan of the Jan Suraaj Party, ensuring a multi-cornered fight and potentially splitting key vote banks. The Bihar election is marked by the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), ensuring strict guidelines are followed as the counting process determines the composition of the next state government.