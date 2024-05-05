Record-Breaking Election Spending Set To Ignite Rural Demand, Feel Experts

"We expect the economy to bounce back on multiple counts in the backdrop of the election. First, anticipation of a good monsoon is expected to boost the rural economy. Secondly, with the softening of raw material prices, while companies are gearing up to pass on the benefits to the consumers, they will also invest more in brand building. The combination of these will definitely push the demand for the FMCG sector up," Emami Wholetime Director & Vice Chairman, Mohan Goenka, told PTI.