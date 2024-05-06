Rapido Partners With Election Office To Provide Free Rides For Voters In Hyderabad

Rapido's co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said, "We are undertaking this initiative to ensure that every voter in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Warangal can successfully fulfill their civic duty by casting their votes in the Indian General Election 2024." The ride hailing platform wants to specifically ensure that differently abled and senior citizen voters have equitable access to exercise their democratic right. By extending free auto and cab rides to them, the ride app is redoubling its commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, he added.