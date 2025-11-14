Raniganj Election Results 2025: Achmit Rishidev Vs Avinash Mangalam — Who's Winning?

One of 243 constituencies of Bihar, which went into poll in the second phase is Raniganj. Located in the south west of Bihar, Raniganj is one of the largest block in Araria district. The assembly constituency is part of the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.

The second phase of Bihar Assembly election took place on Nov 14.

From this constituency, seven candidates are contesting. Key political parties in the state are Janata Dal United, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress.

The contestants are Achmit Rishidev, who is the sitting MLA, from Janata Dal United, Avinash Mangalam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Krityanand Ram, Jan Suraaj Party, Bidyanand Ram, Aapki Apni Adhikar Party. Three independent candidates are Aman Raj, Shekha Devi and Hiranand Paswan.

Rishidev has been holding the MLA office since 2015 when he brought the most dramatic shift to the Raniganj seat by beating BJP. Parmanand Rishideo from BJP won the seat in 2005, 2010.

In 2020, Rishidev won with 81,901 votes and margin of 4.03%. Runner-up, Mangalam won 79,597 votes.