Ramnagar Election Results 2025: RJD's Subodh Kumar Vs BJP's Nand Kishor Ram — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Ramnagar (SC) seat in Bihar, where Nand Kishor Ram of the BJP is facing Subodh Kumar of the RJD and Pappu Kumar Ranjan of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Ramnagar is a Scheduled Caste reserved Assembly constituency situated in Bihar’s Paschim (West) Champaran district. The BJP-led NDA has also performed strongly in Ramnagar during the Lok Sabha elections. Since 2009, it has consistently led in this Assembly segment

The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 70.9%.