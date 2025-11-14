Ramnagar Election Results 2025: RJD's Subodh Kumar Vs BJP's Nand Kishor Ram — Who's Winning?
Ramnagar is a Scheduled Caste reserved Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Paschim Champaran district. Nand Kishor Ram of BJP is facing Subodh Kumar of RJD and Pappu Kumar Ranjan of Jan Suraaj Party.
Counting is underway for the Ramnagar (SC) seat in Bihar, where Nand Kishor Ram of the BJP is facing Subodh Kumar of the RJD and Pappu Kumar Ranjan of the Jan Suraaj Party.
Ramnagar is a Scheduled Caste reserved Assembly constituency situated in Bihar’s Paschim (West) Champaran district. The BJP-led NDA has also performed strongly in Ramnagar during the Lok Sabha elections. Since 2009, it has consistently led in this Assembly segment
The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 70.9%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Bhagirathi Devi of the BJP had won by a margin of 8.3% over Rajesh Ram of the Congress.
Devi had won in the 2015 elections as well against Purnmasi Ram (INC) by an 10.6% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.