Ramgarh Election Results 2025: Ajit Kumar Vs Ashok Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Ramgarh seat in Bihar, where RJD’s Ajit Kumar and BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh are going head-to-head.

Ramgarh went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 67.84%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.

Here is all you need to know about the Ramgarh constituency: