Ramgarh Election Results 2025: Ajit Kumar Vs Ashok Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Ramgarh seat in Bihar, where RJD’s Ajit Kumar and BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh are going head-to-head.
Ramgarh went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 67.84%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.
Here is all you need to know about the Ramgarh constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Ramgarh Assembly Constituency is one of Bihar's most fiercely contested seats, characterised by narrow margins and frequent party changes.
In 2020, RJD's Sudhakar Singh won by a mere 189 votes against the BSP, pushing the then-incumbent BJP to third place.
In 2024, the RJD lost its sitting seat after Sudhakar Singh resigned upon being elected to the Lok Sabha. The BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh won a narrow victory over the BSP, while the RJD's candidate, Ajit Kumar, finished a distant third.
Ramgarh has a history of favoring socialist and regional parties but has become a direct battleground between the BJP and RJD, with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) acting as a critical third force.
The dominant parties in the block are the BJP, RJD, JD(U), and the ever-present BSP.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.